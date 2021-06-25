Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Officials: German arrested at French border planned attack

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — A 21-year-old German has been arrested at the French border on suspicion of trying to buy a firearm in preparation for an Islamist attack, officials said Friday.

Prosecutors in the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said the man, whose name wasn’t released, was detained Thursday as he tried to enter from neighboring France, where he lives.

German state police and officers from a tactical response unit in the French town of Kehl were involved in the operation, prosecutors said in a statement.

German authorities said the suspect allegedly belongs to the “radical Islamist spectrum” and had obtained several manuals for the construction of improvised bombs and incendiary devices, and shared them with others. He was on his way to Germany to purchase an assault rifle, prosecutors said.

Police seized the man’s cellphone and cash he allegedly intended to use to buy the weapon, and his home in Kehl was searched, they said.

The suspect was ordered held in jail by a judge in Karlsruhe on Friday.

Prosecutors said they had no information on where precisely the man allegedly intended to carry out the attack.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Berlin#Police#French#Ap#Islamist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man attacks, injures 2 people in German city, then flees

BERLIN — (AP) — A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early Monday before fleeing, police said. Police said the two victims, aged 45 and 68, who were taken to nearby hospitals. They believe the assailant used a knife, and used a helicopter to search for him after the attack at about 6 a.m.
Mental Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

BERLIN — A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early Monday, apparently with a knife, before fleeing. Police said the suspect was arrested several hours later. The two victims, German men aged 45 and 68, were taken to nearby hospitals and underwent operations,...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

German city holds memorial to victims of knife attack

BERLIN — The German city of Wuerzburg on Sunday held a memorial service for the victims of a brutal knife attack that left three women dead, while questions about the possible motive of the assailant remained unanswered. Friday’s assault in and outside a store in the center of the Bavarian...
Public SafetyWNMT AM 650

Spain arrests two minors over suspected homophobic killing

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish police detained on Friday two underage people over the suspected homophobic murder of a man who was beaten to death last weekend, bringing the total number of arrests to six, they said on their Twitter account. The killing of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

German Police Raid Homes of Suspected Accomplices to Vienna Attacker

BERLIN (Reuters) -German police on Wednesday raided the living quarters of two suspected accomplices of a jihadist who killed four people in a shooting rampage in the Austrian capital Vienna last November, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said. Police searched the homes of Kosovan national Blinor S. and German Drilon G.,...
Worldkdal610.com

German police arrest hundreds in EncroChat crime crackdown

BERLIN (Reuters) – German police have arrested more than 750 people and seized a large haul of weapons and drugs after infiltrating a communications service used by criminals, authorities said on Tuesday. The Federal Criminal Office BKA said the arrests were made possible by police cracking the encryption used by...
Public Safetystlouisnews.net

German 'mastermind' in huge tax fraud scam arrested

German lawyer Hanno Berger, the alleged mastermind in the so-called "cum-ex" tax fraud that cost European treasuries billions of euros, has been arrested in Switzerland, AFP learnt Friday. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday 7 July in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubuenden by police acting on an arrest warrant...
UEFAfox44news.com

The Latest: German official slams UEFA for allowing crowds

BERLIN — A top German official says it was “absolutely irresponsible” of European soccer’s governing body to allow some 40,000 fans to watch England’s European Championship match against Germany at London’s Wembley Stadium. The crowd for Tuesday’s second-round match, which England won 2-0, was the biggest in Britain since the...
Public SafetyRepublic

The Latest: Judge: attackers say planned to arrest Moïse

The latest developments in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A judge investigating the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse says two Haitian-Americans arrested in the case were acting as translators for a larger group of attackers that originally planned to arrest, not kill the leader, the Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported Friday.
Rochester, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Suspected Arrested In Rochester Machete Attack

(Rochester, MN) -- Police in Rochester say the man suspected in a machete attack early Wednesday is in custody. Officers arrested Omar Maani on suspicion of second-degree assault. Investigators say Maani believed two women were stealing from his apartment and he chased them with the large knife. One woman was cut on the arm and another suffered a leg injury. A third woman had a small cut on the back. Police say a man accused of choking one of the women was released from jail due to insufficient evidence.
EuropePosted by
The Associated Press

Austrian leader Kurz and partner expecting 1st child

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he and his partner Susanne Thier are expecting their first child. Kurz said on Facebook that the couple were “overjoyed and grateful, that we will soon be three.”. “I ask for your understanding that we will continue to keep our...
Visual Artartreview.com

Cuban artist arrested after German residency

An artist who has been outspoken in his criticism of the Cuban government has been detained by the country’s state security forces. Hamlet Lavastida arrived home in Havana from an artist residency in Germany on 21 June and was undertaking a mandatory six days’ quarantine, a requirement in place to tackle COVID-19 on the island, when he was led away by an agent who called himself ‘Darío’.
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Employee Arrested After Hammer Attack

Bend Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat up another employee with a hammer at Jeld Wen Windows and Doors in northeast Bend. According to the police report, Wednesday, at 2:22pm, police were called to the Jeld-Wen at 62845 Boyd Acres Road #1 for a report of an assault that had just occurred. 911 Dispatch relayed information that one employee had assaulted another with a hammer. After a short dispute, the suspect ran out of the building in an attempt to evade capture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy