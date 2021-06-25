USAA adds another executive from major bank to C-suite

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gig Wage, the FinTech payroll platform for the 1099 workforce, today announced the addition of Clarisa Lindenmeyer as Chief of Staff to the CEO and Chief Brand Officer. In this latest addition to the Executive Team, Lindenmeyer will build the Office of the CEO and lead the growth and development of the brand image, experience and promise - both internally and externally. She will do this in support of the mission to build the bank of the gig economy and create a financial safety net for under and unbanked workers.