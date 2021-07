Motorola is known for casting its smartphone net wide, trying to target as many markets and tiers as possible. It has, however, mostly played on the mid-range and entry-level courts, putting out a premium flagship once in a while. With the launch of the Motorola Edge S earlier this year, one might have presumed that the company has met its annual quota. But lo and behold, there might still be two on the way, with the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro giving consumers more confusing choices.