Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Summer travel: Passengers advised to pack their patience as airlines grapple with staffing shortages, bad weather

By Linda Zavoral
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to tell Christi Ginn it’s going to be a challenging summer for air travel. She has already experienced it. The Dublin resident’s flight last week from Phoenix to Oakland that should have taken 90 minutes became a four-hour headache. She, her daughter and other passengers — told that their flight was on time — boarded a Southwest plane that then sat on the tarmac in stifling 115-degree heat.

www.advocate-news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Air Conditioning#Hawaiian#Americans#Southwest Airlines#Johnnyjet Com#Cnbc#Covid#Delta Air Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Business Travel
Related
Portland, MEWPFO

TSA warns airline passengers to not bring fireworks on flights

PORTLAND (WGME) – The TSA is warning airline passengers to not bring fireworks with them when they fly. TSA officials say the number of people flying is about where it was pre-pandemic, so airports are busy again and they're expecting a busy Independence Day weekend. That's why the TSA wants...
TravelVox

Air travel will suck this summer. Blame the airlines’ shortsighted layoffs.

The airlines are no longer desperate. Gone are the pandemic-era flight deals, flexible booking policies, and open middle seats. Millions of Americans are traveling again, as the weather warms (in some parts of the US) and vaccination rates rise. This is cause for optimism. The joys of normal life — summer vacations and guilt-free social gatherings — are on the horizon. But first, the airport.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Traveling for the holiday weekend? Airport officials say 'pack your patience'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, thousands are planning to hop on a plane and travel for Independence Day. The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport is expecting 12,000 passengers in and out of the terminal this weekend. The airport hasn't seen that many passengers since before the pandemic. Last weekend, the airport saw nearly 15,000 passengers, the most they’ve seen since 2019.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Is it safe to travel by plane in terms of the pandemic

Traveling now is difficult, and even impossible in many places. But the borders have slowly begun to open - and vacation abroad this year already sounds like a plan, not just a dream. But how risky is it, and is it even possible to protect yourself from coronavirus on vacation?
Industrytravelersunited.org

Are staffing problems in the travel industry permanent?

AA was the first to cancel operations due to staffing problems. Soon others will as well. Any situation involving labor staffing problems is complicated. But it’s pretty clear that American Airlines did furlough many pilots. And pilots who have been away from the cockpit for a length of time do need to be retrained and recertified. That is going to take time for the airline. They need all their pilots to fly all their scheduled flights.
LifestylePosted by
The Free Press

Our View: Crack down on unruly airline passengers

For decades United Airlines had the famous slogan “Fly the friendly skies.”. Today flying has too often been anything but friendly as a growing number of passengers have been hurling insults at flight attendants and even physically assaulting flight crews and airport security officials. It’s a problem federal officials need...
Travelkcrw.com

Is the airline industry back? Summer is shaping up to be big for travel

You may be ready to take a vacation — for the first time in more than a year. Vaccines are here, masks are optional most of the time, and cities worldwide are reopening for tourists. According to the TSA, traveler numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Airlines like United are hoping this ascent continues. This week, United placed its largest order to date for new planes.
LifestyleCBS News

Delta flight diverted after off-duty flight attendant becomes unruly

A Delta Air Lines flight from California to Georgia was diverted to Oklahoma on Friday night after a passenger became unruly and had to be subdued, CBS Los Angeles reports. Delta confirmed that the passenger was an off-duty flight attendant. Delta Flight 1730 out of Los Angeles was originally headed...
LifestyleSKIFT

Flight Discounter Skiplagged Asks Federal Court to Tell Southwest Airlines to Back Off

Notorious litigator Southwest Airlines is targeting a sometimes-legally agile Skiplagged. Instead of offering Southwest fare information for hidden-city flights, Skiplagged may find that those Southwest fares have gone missing. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Skiplagged, which helps travelers...
Travelnwaonline.com

Air travel demand weighs on airlines

This summer is shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers. Southwest Airlines customers have struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled flights in the past three weeks because of computer problems, staffing shortages and bad weather. American Airlines is also grappling with a surge in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy