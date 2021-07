Lois “Jeanie” Roahrig, 87, Plymouth, passed away at home in the care of her family and hospice June 21, 2021. Jeanie was born Sept. 17, 1933, at Bremen, to Walter Ray and Elva Coral (Berkeypile) Heckaman and had been a lifetime resident of the area. In 1952 she graduated from Bourbon High School and soon after met the love of her life Morris “Jake” Roahrig and they were married at her parent’s home on Aug. 9, 1953.