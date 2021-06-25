Casa Mo by Laura Ortín Arquitectura
Casa Mo is a modern apartment located in Murcia, Spain, designed in 2021 by Laura Ortín Arquitectura. The project was conceived just when our bodies and after a few days our minds were confined. Could this new house hold up another confinement? We wonder. This will be perhaps from now on the new question to project. Because if an architecture is good because it is flexible, bright and healthy, it will endure confinement and any future situation. Because it will be adaptive, evolutionary and caring.homeadore.com