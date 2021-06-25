Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Casa Mo by Laura Ortín Arquitectura

homeadore.com
 16 days ago

Casa Mo is a modern apartment located in Murcia, Spain, designed in 2021 by Laura Ortín Arquitectura. The project was conceived just when our bodies and after a few days our minds were confined. Could this new house hold up another confinement? We wonder. This will be perhaps from now on the new question to project. Because if an architecture is good because it is flexible, bright and healthy, it will endure confinement and any future situation. Because it will be adaptive, evolutionary and caring.

homeadore.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ort#Photography#Paints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
Country
Spain
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Visual Arthomeadore.com

PF House by Infante Arquitectos

PF House is a contemporary house located in Morela, Mexico, designed in 2021 by Infante Arquitectos. It is a small house located in the southern part of the city, within the private suburbs, a modality of housing developments that has gained strength in recent years, seeking to find certainty in the face of the wave of insecurity that afflicts the capital.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

Casa Farfaglia by Studio Gum

Casa Farfaglia is a traditional holiday house located in Noto, Italy, redesigned in 2018 by Studio Gum. Casa Farfaglia represents one of the many examples of architectural projects, scattered throughout the Val di Noto territory, financed with European agricultural funds. The main characteristic of these farms consists in satisfying simultaneously two primary family requirements, the first being a place of work obviously linked to agriculture and livestock breeding and the second a place for short or long term residence.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Gentlemen’s Apartment by Open Ad Architects

Gentlemen’s Apartment is a luxury home located in Riga, Latvia, designed in 2021 by Open Ad Architects. Located in an ornate Art Nouveau building in central Riga, the apartment spans across its top two floors, which include an adapted attic. We took on its complete transformation from floor plan to furniture and fixtures. The location, history of the building and the client’s lifestyle inspired us to create an apartment that combines the old and new, and makes use of playful yet elegant contrasts.
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

São Bartolomeu House by Sonia Cruz – Arquitectura in Aveiro, Portugal

São Bartolomeu House by Sonia Cruz – Arquitectura. The house of S. Bartolomeu, is located in a central area of the city of Aveiro, bordering its historic center – Bairro Beira Mar. The street, which gives its name to the house, makes the transition between single-family dwellings of 2 floors – older, and 4-storey multi-family housing buildings – most recent.
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Olivos House by TATU Arquitectura in Montevideo, Uruguay

TATU Arquitectura has completed the Olivos House project located on a beautiful spot in Montevideo, Uruguay. This luxurious modern dwelling spans across two levels with just under 3,000 square feet of beautiful living spaces to offer. The interiors extend out towards a breathtaking deck and garden with privacy ensured by a circling wall.
Boats & Watercraftsluxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 144-foot superyacht impresses with nearly all-glass interiors by Piero Lissoni, an infinity pool overlooking the sea, and a sprawling master suite.

Sanlorenzo’s latest luxury vessel is an impressive, new 144-footer named the X-Space. Due for delivery in 2023, the X-Space features five decks designed by Zuccon International Project. The plush and cutting-edge interiors are designed by Piero Lissoni. Bernardo Zuccon said about this grand vessel, “The X-Space project was born with the desire not to create a wonderful floating structure but to create a wonderful vessel for life.” The deck includes a private apartment, study, living room, and a large master cabin for the owner of the superyacht.
Interior DesignDomaine

15 Stylish Ways to Design and Decorate Your Apartment

Once you've gotten through the apartment hunting process, the real fun starts. Moving in and creating a cozy, happy home in an apartment comes with its own set of challenges. Should you paint those white walls? Will your landlord let you make small improvements or will you sacrifice your security deposit? And if you own your apartment, you may wonder which upgrades are really worth the investment.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Casa Bonita to Reopen This Fall

Get ready to watch cliff divers while you partake in sopapillas at what has been dubbed the most exciting restaurant in the world. Yep, Casa Bonita has announced they are going to be reopening this fall. According to the Denver Gazette, Casa Bonita located in Lakewood 6715 West Colfax Avenue...
Visual Arthomedit.com

A Small Stone And Concrete House Built Completely Off The Grid

After their clients made the drastic decision to move out of the city into a very remote part of South Africa, the team at studio Nadine Engelbrecht Architect were faced with the challenge of designing and building a house that was completely off the grid. The area was so remote...
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten fresh living spaces with white interiors

Interiors that are (almost) completely white can have a calming, minimalist feel. For our latest lookbook we have collected ten examples from the Dezeen archive, ranging from an Australian penthouse to a Japanese-informed apartment in Barcelona. While most of these interiors also feature some colour, what unites them is their...
Denver, COcowgirlmagazine.com

Laura Goodson Art

“Laura Goodson was raised in Southwest Texas not far from the Mexico border and now hangs her hat in Denver Colorado. “She began painting to capture the heart of her partner and continues to paint to liberate her soul. Laura Goodson’s work is a modern representation of americana/western figures of the past and occasionally their unforgiving landscapes.
Jackson, MSJackson Free Press

Laura Lillard

If you spot a cereus flower in your neighborhood, chances are that Laura Lillard has been there. This night-blooming succulent has since become a favorite of Lillard’s after she developed a passion toward gardening following her move to Mississippi at 10 years old. Her grandmother lived nearby, and Lillard quickly inherited her green thumb as they spent time tending plants together.
Interior Designcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

The Beauty Of Hardwood Flooring

Warm, rich and luxurious—that’s the beauty of hardwood flooring! Hardwood floors add style and warmth to your home. A quality hardwood floor installation will last for years. The experts at Boulder Hardwood Flooring will design and install your floor in North American hardwoods (such as oak, ash, cherry and maple) and exotic woods. They can also refinish your existing flooring and restore its great looks. You won’t believe the difference! Boulder Hardwood works with your design idea and budget, and provides an exceptional installation experience. With three generations of hardwood flooring experience, you can count on a professional job, done right and on time. Visit the website for pictures of projects and information on the full range of services. Call to schedule your free estimate.
Restaurantsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Casa Tequila reopens in new location

LAKE PLACID — After months of speculation, the authentic Mexican restaurant in Placid Lakes has resurfaced and is now in full operation. Casa Tequila moved from its original location to the Placid Lakes Country Club at 3601 Placid Lakes Blvd. The country club has been completely renovated to look the...
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Residence W by Fws Work

Residence W is a modern wooden apartment located in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, designed in 2021 by Fws Work. “An apartment renovation in Qinpu, Taiwan that embraces tranquility through a tactile palette of materials and refined craftsmanship.”. Residence W is designed by fws_work to bring a sense of tranquility to a...
Entertainmentallaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Mo Hiromoto

It all started at Warner Bros. Records, I made my way from Intern in Sales, to Urban Marketing Assistant, then made my way downstairs to be the Assistant in AAA promotion, jumped down the hall to be the Rock and Alt Promo Assistant and then Beata found me and took me to Jive to be their West Coast Promo Assistant, eventually became coordinator. Four years later Dan Posner and Gary Gorman brought me on to be the South West Regional for Atlantic. In 2019, I became the #2 behind John “Horse” McMann as Rhythm National at Atlantic. A dream come true for me.
Home & Gardenmadison

Ask the Builder: Questions to consider about a 3D printed house

You may wonder if the new belle of the ball, a 3D printed house, is really going to cost you less money to build than a normal house in these times of stratospheric lumber prices. Some publications fawn about new techniques like these and often only share the glitter and gleam of the technology. This is nothing new, as decades ago lots of bold forecasts were made about geodesic dome houses, A-frames and, most recently, straw-bale houses. All were flash-in-the-pan trends, and only time will tell what will happen with 3D printed homes.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Profile: Mixologist Laura Etta

For the human body to absorb the curcumin found in turmeric – the spice that makes curry yellow – it needs the piperine contained in black pepper, explained Laura Etta as she presented her submission to the Six & Twenty Distillery cocktail contest held last November. Describing the chemical make-up...
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

The Best Gray Paint Colors Interior Designers Swear By

When you don’t want to play it safe with an all-white room but can’t fathom painting the walls a rosy pink or sage green either, there’s gray. “I’m a big fan,” says Layne Kula, the designer and creative consultant behind Penny Layne. “The right shade has a chameleon-like ability to change just about any space.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy