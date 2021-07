Now a fixture on race day, it wouldn't be the Quad-City Times Bix 7 without someone trying to beat the elites. This year, Doug Boleyn, 53, will get that chance. Boleyn was announced as the Quad-City Times Beat the Elite runner before Thursday's Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training run. Boleyn is the 17th participant in the challenge, selected out of the pool of early entrants to the 7-mile road race.