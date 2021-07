The belated Tokyo Olympics are right around the bend, and the Golden State Warriors will be very well represented. While superstar Steph Curry opted out of international play this offseason as he preps for the 2021-22 NBA season, defensive star Draymond Green opted in, and was chosen for the 12-player roster where he'll chase his second gold medal. He'll also be reunited with former teammate Kevin Durant, as the Brooklyn Nets star also decided to chase some gold.