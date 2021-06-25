Walmart hosting pop-up vaccine clinic June 26 in Henrico

Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting our communities through vaccine administration in all our Virginia pharmacies for those age 12 and older and hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic at the

Walmart’s Eastern Henrico location at 5001 Nine Mile Road will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, walk-ins are accepted and encouraged, but appointments may be made via the Walmart website scheduler. All pop-up clinic attendees will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Walmart’s pharmacies are administering all authorized vaccines, and for those who receive Pfizer or Moderna doses, second-dose appointments will be made at the time of the initial vaccination.