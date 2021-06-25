Mathews Insurance donates to Southeast Ohio Foodbank

Hocking, Athens, Perry Community Action Agency was nominated by Mathews Insurance, Inc. to receive a $5,000 donation to help the Southeast Ohio Foodbank as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, like Mathews Insurance, are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program. The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as part of the goals of insurance in providing stability to families in difficult times.