Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

How Beekman 1802 Is Transforming The Beauty Industry With Goat’s Milk

By Celia Shatzman
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What would you do if you suddenly found yourself with a herd of 100 goats? It might seem like an unlikely scenario, but that’s exactly the conundrum Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell found themselves in shortly after relocating to the historic Beekman 1802 farm in upstate New York in Sharon Springs from Manhattan. It was during the 2008 crash and their neighbor was going to lose his farm and needed a new home for his goats. “We just googled what can we make with goat milk,” Dr. Ridge says. “What was interesting about goat milk was that it has been used for thousands of years. Cleopatra used to bathe in it; the milkmaids of Europe would wash their faces with it. But no one ever understood why it was working, or why people with sensitive skin always talked about using goat milk. And so we thought with my background in science and Josh’s background in marketing, we could tell this story, because there really is no other ingredient in the world [like this].”

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

240K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Goats#Goat Milk#Sensitive Skin#Beekman 1802
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

It’s A Lifestyle: These 4 Brands Offer Both Fashion & Clean Beauty

Designers will be the first to admit the world doesn’t need more brands—and yet we crave beautiful things that make us feel good, inside and out. As shoppers, we’re always searching for our next go-t0, whether in fashion or beauty. That’s why many brands today are choosing to make it all, creating a full lifestyle for their customers to dive into.
Skin CareLiterary Hub

“A Revolutionary Beauty Secret!” On the Rise and Fall of Radium in the Beauty Industry

“Ladies, if your plans for making yourself more beautiful during the holiday season include a certain radium treatment, you’re bound to be disappointed.”. So began a broadcast of the United States Department of Agriculture during a weekly radio show in November 1935 before continuing to report that a shipment of an unspecified radium based cosmetic product had been seized for making medical claims.
Agriculturecannatechtoday.com

How to Transform Your Grow with B-Real’s THC Controls

For cannabis enthusiasts of a certain age, Cypress Hill was the soundtrack to countless smoke sessions. As the band members have matured their interest in cannabis has evolved as well. Lead singer B-Real’s latest project with master grower Kenji Fujishima is THC Controls, a cultivation automation system that allows growers...
AgricultureNews-Herald.com

Dizzy Doe's Goat Ranch store specializes in producing handmade goat-milk products

For Daniel and Sandra Wiiki, bringing two goats into their family as pets about seven years ago proved to be the starting point for a future business. Today, Daniel and Sandra operate Dizzy Doe's Goat Ranch in the front yard of their home in Madison Township. The business produces and sells handmade, natural goat-milk products such as soaps, lotions and fudge.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Square Appointments Caters to Beauty Industry with New Updates

Square, providers of technology and financial tools to empower small businesses, has announced new features for Square Appointments. Square Appointments is an all-in-one point of sale for booking and payment solutions to equip small service businesses like hairdressers with everything they need for more seamless scheduling and transactions. The new...
Skin CareKATU.com

"Made Up: How the Beauty Industry Manipulates Consumers, Preys on Women's Insecurities..."

Every generation has their own idea of feminine beauty and every generation has legions of women unhappy with themselves because they don’t measure up to it. How is this standard created, who does it benefit, and why is it so pervasive? Martha Laham, a college professor and author of the new book Made Up: How the Beauty Industry Manipulates Consumers, Preys on Women's Insecurities, and Promotes Unattainable Beauty Standards, joined us with a look at the multibillion-dollar beauty industry that saturates us with ads and other marketing messages for their products, often makes dubious claims, and is not generally held to rigorous health and safety standards.
HealthThrive Global

Resistance and How to Transform Limiting Beliefs

It’s common and easy to waste time and energy, and reduce our power by resisting change. Everything we take for granted is constantly changing. The formation of the clouds in the sky at this moment is unique and will never be repeated. Every cell in our bodies is replaced every seven years. Our planet and the universe are in a state of continual, inconceivable transformation. One way to cut through the boredom or sense of being in a rut in meditation practice is to bring to mind that this breath, each breath, right now is actually new, has never happened before and will never occur again.
Beauty & Fashiontherivernewsroom.com

Nail Salon Workers Are Transforming Their Industry After the Pandemic

When her boss told her it was finally time for her lunch break, Maritza Ovalles jumped out of her chair at the Bronx nail salon she worked at. Breaks were hard to come by during her 9am to 8pm shifts. It was 2019, but Ovalles says not getting a break was common during her 15 years working in salons across four boroughs.
Beauty & Fashioncoveteur.com

Justine Skye on Beauty & How She Found Herself Within a Chaotic Industry

"I really started to experiment with makeup when I was in high school, whether it was with eyeliner or different-colored lipsticks. I think I tried eyeliner one time in middle school, and this boy was like, 'You're a whore!' It was a lot. [laughs] Being from New York, it's such a melting pot with so many different cultures, sounds, and styles. I feel like that definitely made me who I am and allowed me the freedom to explore myself aesthetically.
Food & DrinksGreenwichTime

How This Food Industry Innovator Used His Experience Working for the World's Biggest Brands to Transform Chipotle In Just 3 Years

Since food industry innovator and leader Brian Niccol joined Chipotle Mexican Grill (Nasdaq: CMG) as its CEO in 2018, the company has been virtually unstoppable. Within two years of his tenure, nearly all 2,500 Chipotle locations had been retrofitted for the future with digital ordering capabilities, and the business had rolled out approximately 100 “Chipotlanes,” giving customers the ability to digitally order ahead and pick up their food via drive-thru lines. This was well before other chains funded the infrastructure to prepare for the massive shift to off-premise dining due to the pandemic. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking any organization wants to have under a new CEO, so I was thrilled to talk to Niccol for the latest episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur’s Leadership Lessons series.
Honolulu, HIThegardenisland.com

DOH cracks down on goat milk from pet store supply, food retailers

HONOLULU — The state Department of Health Food Safety Branch inspectors are visiting pet-supply stores and food retailers throughout the state and issuing cease-and-desist notices to those engaged in the illegal sale of unpasteurized goat milk. An embargo on raw milk products, which are not safe for human consumption, is...
Designers & CollectionsEssence

The Land Of Milk And Honey: How Alexander-Julian Gibbson’s Collaboration With Instagram Is Inspiring Through Fashion

Celebrity stylist and Houston-native Alexander-Julian Gibbson is a man who needs no introduction. With social media feeds that resemble something out a museum, the fashion luminary and influencer of culture has dressed celebrities such as Laverne Cox, Lucky Daye, Tems and Wunmi Mosaku, just to name a few. And while his works are frequented on magazine covers, red carpets and award shows, his recent project with Instagram, titled The Land Of Milk And Honey is instead finding its home on timelines everywhere. Described as “an audit of the American dream,” Gibbson traveled around the country highlighting multiple families of varying cultures — the result, a compilation of photo stories, is nothing short of incredible.
Food Safetygoodhousekeeping.com

Does Almond Milk Go Bad? How to Spot Spoiled Alt Milk, According to Experts

Everyone knows that best-by dates are often a suggestion rather than a hard-and-fast rule, but detecting when almond milk has really gone foul is harder than detecting regular spoiled milk. This is especially true for those who may be new to drinking and cooking with alt milk in their home; almond milk flavors can differ subtly between brands, and if you're not an alt-milk pro, it's hard to pinpoint when something is just a little too off for your liking.
Honolulu County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

DOH orders stores to end the illegal sale of raw goat milk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered supermarkets and pet stores Friday to immediately stop the illegal sale of raw goat milk. Officials said the product is being advertised as “pet food,” but people are buying it to drink themselves. “The sale of any form of raw fluid...
Public Healthtexasexes.org

Six UT Professors Envision how the Global Pandemic Will Transform their Industries Forever

Life will never be the same after COVID-19. We know this instinctively, and we know this from history books. There’s the intangible, collective grief and trauma that will impact pandemic survivors for the rest of their lives, and the political and social movements sparked by the inequalities the virus brought to light. Masks might stick around in some settings and situations. But there are countless other details of our daily lives that will change; less obvious effects that will come into sharper focus with more distance.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Hydrating Serum Bests Even $100 Bottles

While the skincare world is a vast space, those with sensitive skin may have trouble partaking in all of its glory. Implementing new products can often be a gamble, with threats like acne, irritation, dry patches, and rosacea flare-ups ready to appear at the swipe of a new formula. The risks are even higher for those who deal with extremely dry skin on a regular basis, as applications of the wrong serum or cream can leave it feeling even more parched.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The 12 Best Niacinamide Serums Of 2021 For Glowing Skin

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If there’s an ingredient that has taken the skin care world by storm lately, certainly it’s niacinamide. The popular active ingredient—a form of vitamin B3 that often goes by nicotinamide—has earned scores of fans ranging from dermatologists, aestheticians, editors (ahem, me), and amateur beauty fans alike. That’s because it boasts many sought-after benefits without several of the typical hangups, like irritation and damage.
Skin Carehumblemusings.com

How to Reduce Forehead Wrinkles

Did you know blue-light exposure has been associated with increased visibility of dark spots and premature aging? This has led to the development of products that protect skin against blue light. There are skin care products for almost everything these days! These modern products have become more effective and reliable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy