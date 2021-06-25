Get Lost! In Vernon County: Dell

Hi. Vern here. So, how long has it been since we last talked? Maybe a week? Boy, it feels like forever. I kind of lose track of time. Maybe I should get one of those tracking devices. I overheard someone say there is a shot you can get these days that has one of those. But what do I know. I guess there is ONE thing that I DO know; it’s where Dell is! Where the Dell is that, you ask? Well, it’s just east down the road from Bloomingdale and a smidge west of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.