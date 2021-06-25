Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Inno3D's Slim GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Only Needs Two PCIe Slots

By Anton Shilov
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Due to rather high power consumption of GPUs based on the Ampere architecture, Nvidia had to install 2.5-wide cooling systems on its Founders Edition graphics cards. The company's partners followed the suit, so most GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090-series boards are equipped with massive coolers that take up 2.5 PCIe slots, limiting their compatibility with some PCs. Inno3D has decided to change that and is introducing a slimmer GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that is only two slots wide.

www.tomshardware.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

790
Followers
4K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcie#Geforce#Inno3d#Gtps#Geforce Rtx#Micro Atx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
RTX
Related
ElectronicsThe Verge

Dell’s G15 Ryzen Edition with an RTX 3060 is $1,078 for a limited time

Right now, Dell’s G15 Ryzen Edition is perhaps the most affordable gaming laptop that has a powerful Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics chip inside (via Slickdeals). Those two components alone make today’s price of $1,078 an amazing deal (originally $1,459). Additionally, this laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD (both the RAM and storage are user-upgradeable). I can’t hide that I’m pretty excited about this deal, partially because I don’t know how much longer it will last.
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: AMD’s answer to the RTX 3060?

New leaks and reports suggest AMD could soon launch a new graphics card: the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to use the current generation RDNA 2 architecture, but will be aimed at the entry-level market, likely targeting a 1080p performance while supporting the likes of ray tracing. AMD has already unveiled the mobile Radeon RX 6600M GPU for laptops, so it makes sense to make an equivalent for desktop.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Acer is juicing up the GeForce RTX 30 series GPU in its gaming laptops

Nvidia has been pretty relaxed with laptop makers, giving them the freedom to make alterations to the standard mobile graphics card design used in their devices. It looks like we may be seeing the beneficial fruits of this decision soon as a new firmware update is being rolled out for a healthy chunk of Acer's GeForce RTX 3000 series gaming laptops that will increase total graphics power (often abbreviated to TGP).
Computersbit-tech.net

Do newer GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs have reduced OC headroom?

Purchasing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 isn't a decision one makes lightly. Even at launch it was widely noted that this top-end consumer graphics card cost quite a lot more than the one next rung down, for meagre real-world performance gains. Now with the astronomical prices most buyers are facing, and the new RTX 3080 Ti closing in behind it, laying down your hard-earned cash for an RTX 3090 may be an even more difficult choice to make.
Computersxda-developers

MSI has new all-AMD Alpha laptops, plus the 19mm-thin Delta 15

MSI today announced a few new gaming laptops in its lineup, including the Delta 15, Alpha 15, and Alpha 17. These are “AMD Advantage” laptops, which is a term AMD recently came up with. It refers to laptops that use both AMD CPUs and GPUs to take advantage of AMD features like Smart Access Memory. So yes, these laptops all come with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Radeon RX6000M series graphics.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Master review

Is this the first time in recent memory where we cover a card that you can buy? And better yet, one that’s trending down in price? Nvidia’s hash rate limiter could be the reason that cards are making into the hands of gamers and not those of miners. Or is it that lower crypto prices mean that buying up container loads of GPUs is riskier than it was earlier in the year? Anyway, who cares! There’s a new card to review, and what a beauty it is. Say hello to the Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Master. Just look at it, after 5 seconds are you left with any doubt that this isn’t your run of the mill GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Elsa Stealthily Announces GeForce RTX 3060 SAC / L

Japanese Electronics producer Elsa has introduced the stealthiest looking RTX 3060 12GB we've ever seen called the Elsa GeForce RTX 3060 SAC / L. Featuring a stealthy matte black shroud, and no LED lighting, this card is made for gamers that care about performance and eschew RGB lighting. The Elsa...
Computerswccftech.com

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN Graphics Card Disassembled, 26 Phase PCB Design & Insane Cooling System Revealed

Colorful unveiled its flagship graphics card, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN, a few weeks ago and the first samples have already been delivered to select reviewers. The RTX 3090 KUDAN is the most expensive Ampere gaming graphics card ever made with a retail price of $4999.99 US and it also boasts the most insane design out of all custom variants in the market.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Colorful's $4,999 RTX 3090 Card is an Overclocker's Dream

Colorful recently launched the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan, which not only retails for $4,999, but it's also limited to 1,000 units. Mind you, that's the graphics card's actual MSRP and not the scalper's price. Bilibili content creator 二斤自制 has gotten her hands on a review sample to see whether Colorful's exclusive graphics card is worth a king's ransom. In her video, which is in Mandarin Chinese, she is able to get the card up to an impressive 2,010 MHz, 310 MHz faster than the Founder's Edition RTX 3090.
ComputersTrustedReviews

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti vs Nvidia RTX 3080: Which GPU is better?

Nvidia released its latest flagship GPU, the RTX 3080 Ti, this year. But, how does it compare to the existing RTX 3080?. Both the 3080 and the 3080 Ti are a part of Nvidia’s 30-Series graphics card line-up. Powered by Nvidia’s Ampere architecture, both cards have high-end specs with support for ray tracing and DLSS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy