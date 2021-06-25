Inno3D's Slim GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Only Needs Two PCIe Slots
Due to rather high power consumption of GPUs based on the Ampere architecture, Nvidia had to install 2.5-wide cooling systems on its Founders Edition graphics cards. The company's partners followed the suit, so most GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090-series boards are equipped with massive coolers that take up 2.5 PCIe slots, limiting their compatibility with some PCs. Inno3D has decided to change that and is introducing a slimmer GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that is only two slots wide.www.tomshardware.com