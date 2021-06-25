Inno3D's Slim GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Only Needs Two PCIe Slots

Is this the first time in recent memory where we cover a card that you can buy? And better yet, one that’s trending down in price? Nvidia’s hash rate limiter could be the reason that cards are making into the hands of gamers and not those of miners. Or is it that lower crypto prices mean that buying up container loads of GPUs is riskier than it was earlier in the year? Anyway, who cares! There’s a new card to review, and what a beauty it is. Say hello to the Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Master. Just look at it, after 5 seconds are you left with any doubt that this isn’t your run of the mill GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?