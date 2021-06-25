Used-car prices are poised to peak in US after pandemic surge

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Delta Air Lines reports its second-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street expects the company narrowed its loss in the April-June quarter from a year earlier as its revenue increased. The airline said this spring that it could be profitable by late summer if the budding recovery in air travel demand continues. Several airlines have reported that bookings began to pick up in February as the coronavirus vaccine distribution ramped up and pandemic-related restrictions have eased.