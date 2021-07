Independence Day events are being held this weekend across the Monadnock Region. The Antrim Historical Society hosts a reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 at the Bandstand on Jameson Avenue. Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. with refreshments and presentation of the colors by the Antrim Boy Scouts and conclude with the Declaration reading at 9:45 a.m. The reading is traditionally done by Historical Society members in costume.