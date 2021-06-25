Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lobb explains his vote against conversion therapy bill

By Kathleen Smith
wiartonecho.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bill to restrict conversion therapy passed through the House of Commons on June 22. It is now headed to the Senate. Bill C-6 passed 263-63 votes against, with support the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP. The bill’s approval was a win for the Liberals, which promised to ban the practice during their election campaign in 2019.

www.wiartonecho.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Bills#Senate Committees#The House Of Commons#Ndp#Liberals#Conservatives#The Justice Department#Postmedia Share
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsBucksLocalNews.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Congressman failed in his responsibility by voting against full investigation of U.S. Capitol riot

When we elect a congressperson, we expect him or her to support our local, District One interests. But as a US congressperson, we demand, first and foremost, that he or she stand up for our democratic way of life. This takes precedence over all other considerations, and certainly the congressperson’s self-centered desire for reelection. By failing to vote for a full investigation of the planning, financing, and execution of the January 6th attack on our sacred Capitol building, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick failed in his responsibility to the Constitution. What is afraid of? We constituents demand to get to the bottom of this, ferret out the perpetrators, and punish those who are responsible. Obviously, Rep. Fitzpatrick is too concerned about his own personal political future. No profile in courage here. It’s sad to see.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims To Have New Information About Ashli Babbitt’s Death As He All But Confirms 2024 Presidential Run

As he gave his biggest indication yet of plans to run for office again in 2024, former President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed—without evidence—he has heard information that deceased Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police while storming Congress, was instead killed by the “head of security” for a top Democrat.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A weekend of demagoguery shows why Trump can't be ignored

(CNN) — Nothing can destroy former President Donald Trump in the eyes of those who love him, one reason why his hold on American politics remains formidable. The ex-President showed this weekend that defeat after a single term, the disgrace of his insurrection against American democracy and the deaths of 400,000 Americans on his watch in a pandemic he downplayed don't hurt his appeal to Republicans. In fact, the efforts of potential 2024 rivals to replicate his extremism show Trump's strange magic is only validated by his transgressions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Justice, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Schumer Wants NRA Investigated for Bankruptcy Fraud

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy