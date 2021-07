The following is an excerpt from Kirr, Marbach & Co.’s second quarter client letter, available at www.kirrmar.com. The front-page banner headline of the June 11 edition of The Wall Street Journal screamed “Inflation Jumps to 13-Year High,” as the Consumer Price Index (CPI—measures prices for a weighted basket of consumer goods and services) for May increased by 5% over May of 2020. The stronger-than-expected recovery from the COVID-induced shutdown of the U.S. economy coupled with higher-than-expected indications of inflation have sparked a debate about whether the U.S. is entering an inflationary period similar to the 1970s.