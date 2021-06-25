Cancel
Horoscopes June 25, 2021: Busy Philipps, take the world by storm

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Busy Philipps, 42; Linda Cardellini, 46; Ricky Gervais, 60; Carly Simon, 76. Happy Birthday: Take the world by storm. Focus on what you feel passionate about doing, and set your plans in motion. Gather information and make personal changes that will help you reach your target. Speak the truth and have the facts to back up your beliefs. Listen, plan and do your best, and everything will fall into place. Romance is encouraged. Your numbers are 4, 8, 17, 23, 26, 34, 40.

