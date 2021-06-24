Cancel
Environment

PG&E Funds new grant program to support community response to extreme weather events

By Submitted
Willits News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsoring community-driven efforts to find innovative responses to the growing threat of climate change has been a key focus of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E’s) grant funding in recent years. The company is now expanding that portfolio to include support for local safe gathering places and access to critical services during extreme weather events and other emergency situations.

