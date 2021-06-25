Cancel
Curren$y Talks Meeting Diddy & Grilled Cheese In ‘High Tales’ Video Series

By Christopher Smith
Curren$y sits down to share some stories – and a recipe for an amazing grilled cheese sandwich – in the latest episode of the High Tales video series. The New Orleans rapper has made a name for himself with lyrics as potent as the strains of cannabis he enjoys, and there’s definitely a lot of stories that come with that kind of activity. To that end, Curren$y is the focus of the sixth edition of the video series produced by the Monogram cannabis brand. Monogram was created by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter as a cannabis brand designed to give consumers a relatable and high quality experience across all levels. The video series was designed to let artists talk about their careers and how cannabis and their perspectives on it has influenced them. Previous artists on the series include Jadakiss, Tinashe and N.O.R.E.

