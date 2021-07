Health secretary Matt Hancock was forced to resign after he was shown on leaked CCTV footage attempting an oral swab of his adviser Gina Coladangelo. But he was not the first to get into trouble over an assistant, or, as the tabloidese has it, a “trusted aide”. The word “aide” comes straightforwardly from the French aider, to help, via the formal position of aide-de-camp, a senior officer’s assistant in the army’s “camp” or headquarters. In early English use, from the 18th century, the word was employed in a military context, with some allowances for culinary brigades (a head cook’s “aide” would be his sous-chef).