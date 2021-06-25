Virgin Galactic Stock Surges After FAA Approval: More Upside Ahead?

Virgin Galactic stock was trading sharply higher in early US trading today after the company announced an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval for its space mission. “The adjustment to Virgin Galactic’s operator’s license, which the Company has held since 2016, marks the first time the FAA has licensed a spaceline to fly customers. It is further validation of the Company’s methodical testing program, which has met the verification and validation criteria required by the FAA,” said Virgin Galactic in its release.