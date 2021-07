It would seem CD Projekt RED believes the unfortunate saga of Cyberpunk 2077 is swiftly coming to a satisfying conclusion. Speaking to digital Polish publication TVN24 last week (H/T, TechRaptor), joint studio CEO Adam Kiciński touched base with regard to the RPG’s current technical status, stating that he, and presumably the rest of the team, are “quite happy” with how stable and accommodating Night City is to new visitors compared to six months ago. The situation looked incredibly dire back in December, of course, with accusations of false advertising and complaints about egregious bugs commonplace, prompting CDPR to offer unconditional refunds to anyone not pleased with their purchase.