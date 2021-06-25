Cancel
Bitcoin

South African Siblings Vanish Along With Billions In Bitcoin In Alleged Heist

By Brian Yalung
Latin Times
Latin Times
 17 days ago
Two brothers from South Africa have mysteriously vanished along with reportedly $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin that was housed on their cryptocurrency platform. But it appears there is more to the whole thing with investors seeking the aid of a law firm to find out what transpired. The law firm...

Latin Times

Latin Times

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

