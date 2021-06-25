South African Siblings Vanish Along With Billions In Bitcoin In Alleged Heist

During nine years as South Africa’s president, Jacob Zuma engaged in what often looked like a concerted campaign to wreck the country’s democratic institutions. He regularly attacked the judicial system, the tax office and independent media while he and his cronies allegedly looted tens of billions of dollars from the treasury and state companies. South Africa, once an economic powerhouse and political model for Africa, stagnated amid crumbling infrastructure and withering prestige. So it was more than a tactical victory Wednesday when police took Mr. Zuma into custody on orders of the Constitutional Court, which found him in contempt. It was a sign that, in spite of the damage done by the former president, the rule of law survives in South Africa.