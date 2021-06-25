WInc Daily: WWE Draft Updates, Backstage AEW – Impact News (Feat. Lodi)

WWE released creative writer Kenice Mobley for reasons related to her controversial comments on the “Asian Not Asian” podcast, not the fan backlash. As noted, Mobley, a stand-up comedian and podcast host, was just hired to work the RAW brand earlier this month. She made headlines last week for her recent appearance on the “Asian Not Asian” podcast, where she revealed that WWE did not require her to have any pro wrestling knowledge when they hired her. She received significant negative feedback from fans and wrestlers for some of her other comments on Twitter and the podcast, including not knowing if the WWE Champion was named “Bobby Ashley” or Bobby Lashley. You can click here for our original report on Mobley’s comments, along with some of her background information and her tweets on pro wrestling. It was then revealed on Friday that WWE had fired Mobley, just weeks after hiring her, and a day or so after her podcast comments went viral.