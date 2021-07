The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh) were among last month’s WWE releases and spoke with Riju Dasgupta of SportsKeeda about their departure from the company. “When you get that news, it sucks the wind out of you because losing your job is never easy in any circumstance, for anybody around the world,” Samir said. “But at the same time there was a sense of relief because I believe that there’s so much potential to what we can do. And I feel like we didn’t actually ever get a run as a tag team. I felt that was on the cusp. In that sense, it was like okay, you know, it’s not going to stop here. Let’s go get it somewhere else where we feel like we can shine.”