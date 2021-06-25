Cancel
Buzzfeed Acquires Complex Networks For $300 Milli

Buzzfeed is coming up in the world. We mean, they were already up there but they’re about to grow something serious. HypeBeast is reporting that the Internet media, news and entertainment company has just expanded their empire by purchasing Complex Networks for Bill Gates pocket change. According to the report, Buzzfeed will be taking home the media company for a cool $300 million with a down payment of $200 million in cash and $100 million of equity in Buzzfeed.

