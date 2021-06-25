More than 280 cats available for $5 adoption at Animal Care Services starting this weekend

Starting on Saturday, Animal Care Services will offer $5 cat adoptions in an attempt to combat the ongoing flood of felines at the shelter. Lisa Norwood, a spokeswoman for the city's shelter, said it's normal to see this recent population boom because cats breed almost year-round. ACS isn't the only South Texas shelter with this issue, she said. The region's warmer temperatures may be the reason more breeding happens here compared to northern parts of the country, according to Norwood.