Edmund Lee Baugh Jr., 75, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was of the Methodist faith. As a child, he liked riding his motorcycle, go-cart and unicycle. He always loved animals and as a child, he had a pony in his backyard, along with dogs and horses. He lived in the house next to Arnold School. Edmund was also the owner of Mr. Bock Bock, the rooster who liked to chase children to Arnold School.