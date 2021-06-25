Grains, livestock mixed.

July 9 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "With the MY 2020/2021 harvest season almost complete, Post lowers its soybean production estimate 500,000 tons, to 44.5 million metric tons (MMT), 2.5 MMT below USDA Official. Soybean exports are lowered 500,000 tons to 5.0 MMT. Sunflowerseed production is left unchanged at 2.65 MMT, 0.25 MMT below USDA Official, exports are raised to 180,000 MT matching USDA Official. Peanut production is projected at 1.3 MMT, down 50,000 MT, matching USDA Official, and peanut exports are projected at 880,000 to MT, 100,000 MT below USDA Official."