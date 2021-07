Consider me a fan who was excited about the news of a new stadium being planned for the Buffalo Bills. While I am in favor of a dome being built downtown, a new state-of-the-art stadium is long overdue—even if it sounds like it will be in Orchard Park. The piece of the story that was most perplexing to me, was that the Bills may have to play in Toronto or at Penn State for two seasons, after the team’s lease comes up in 2023.