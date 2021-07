He knows the question is coming. So, let’s get it out of the way. Does Andy Burnham, the King of the North, want to be Labour Party leader?. While the by-election victory in Batley and Spen earlier this month has quelled any cries for an immediate challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, the win was so narrow that the left of the party is unlikely to be quiet for long. If a challenge came, would the former Labour Cabinet minister throw his hat into the ring?