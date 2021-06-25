Cancel
Buchanan County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 08:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Buchanan Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration until Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River near Agency. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 12:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Flooding begins at the east border of Agency. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Many farm levees along the river are overtopped and nearly all rural roads are under water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.3 feet on 05/31/2019. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 7pm 7pm 7pm Platte River Agency 20.0 30.2 Fri 12pm 31.8 30.3 25.8

alerts.weather.gov
