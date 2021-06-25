Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 04:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Platte The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri 102 River at Rosendale affecting Buchanan and Andrew Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River At Sharps Station affecting Platte County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. Platte River near Platte City affecting Platte County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River near Platte City. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 11:17 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this evening to 21.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 21.5 feet and begin rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 28.9 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Cropland near State Highway 92 near Platte City begins to flood. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding occurs at Humphreys Access Area which is located 5 miles downstream from Platte City. 300 acres of pasture are also flooded. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water overtops 1st Street in Tracy, Missouri. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, State Highway 92 at Tracy is overtopped. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Platte River Platte City 20.0 11.9 Fri 11am 21.5 21.7 27.3