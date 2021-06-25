Cancel
Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Platte The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri 102 River at Rosendale affecting Buchanan and Andrew Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River At Sharps Station affecting Platte County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. Platte River near Platte City affecting Platte County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River At Sharps Station. * From this evening to late Wednesday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.3 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.9 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Low-lying rural land along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 30.5 feet, Interurban Road floods about 1.5 miles southeast of Sharps Station. * Impact...At 31.5 feet, The south approach to the Highway B bridge over the Little Platte River is under water due to backwater from the Platte River. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 06/01/2019. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Platte River Sharps Station 26.0 26.3 Fri 7pm 26.7 27.6 35.3

