WATCH: Heavy storms cause flash flooding in Amazonia

Effective: 2021-07-10 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Gila; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 739 PM MST, heavy rainfall has ended in the area, but between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely in some area drainages, with runoff ultimately flowing through the Salt River Draw. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Apache Reservation. This includes the following streams and drainages Canyon Creek, Oak Creek, Salt River, Spring Creek and Cibecue Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE