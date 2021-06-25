Are You Really Ready for a Relationship?

woman and desk outside unsplash

I have been single for almost a year now. And single for the first time in my life since college. I gave my all to the two serious relationships that took up most of my 20’s and all of my 30’s and now, despite all of those fears of ‘being alone’ I have to say that I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.

Many single folks agree with me. Especially single women. There’s such a stigma to being single in this culture but once we are actually in it, it’s pretty nice. Sure there are times when I wish I had a consistent person, companion, person to go to things with, someone to hug and kiss, someone to make daily little sweet routines with, but I know that those lovely things are the icing on the cake when it comes to relationships and so often, the cake is a lot of work, kind of dry, and bad for you in the first place.

I know that when I am ready for a relationship it’s going to be one that is based upon two people, both invested, highly compatible, with shared values and with true respect and value for each other and the relationship. I know this because I have learned some lessons. Every single person should take some time to learn those lessons before jumping into a new relationship or getting desperate to date. I know a few single women who just can’t stop trying to date, even though the experiences are not good and they are not happy with the process. I think that pressure to not be single, find a man, get married, or else - is still strong in our culture but I also think we have to honestly evaluate what it means to be in a relationship and what it means to be single.

Relationships are work. And some people are not aware of this, ready for this, or fully equipped to grasp this. Relationships are not just fun and hugs but fun and hugs should be a big part of your relationship because affection and joy are vital elements!

Relationships mean considering the needs and wants of someone else along with your own and trying to balance and act accordingly. Are you really ready to do this? Think about how a new person would fit into your day to day, into the big picture of your life. I know that when I do this I can’t see the space for someone else right now. I cannot see where the expectations, wishes, behaviors, likes and dislikes, and needs of someone else could come in and enhance the life I am making right now. Maybe in time this will change, and when I meet the “right person” as they say, but I think being honest with yourself about this will really help in the long run when you are wanting to create a relationship that is real and lasting.

Being in a relationship means being vulnerable to pain, again. And some of us have a lot of healing from past pain to deal with before we put these hurts and fears and baggage on our next partner, right? My last relationship was full of lovely nice times and a lot of secrets, probable cheating and constant betrayal, and the sense that, after the fact what I thought was real was not actually how it was because he was not being honest about who he was, what he was doing, and his level of respect for me and our relationship. Needless to say I never want to go through anything like that again!

But, relationships mean risking. I know there are tons of books and there’s therapy, and all of that to help people like me not get into things like that again, but no one can control what another person will do, say, actually be like and the issues of trust and safety are of vital importance.

Relationships that are healthy and good for you are based on trust and safety, along with mutual respect and care. We have these things in our best friendships and I do believe that love and marriage type relationships should be founded on these things as well - but it’s the keeping these things that becomes the work. And all I can say to that is that both people have to be fully committed to that work.

Time does heal. And taking the time to be single, repair and rebuild your life is important. We have to turn off the voices in our heads and the pressures of our culture about what being single means. Studies show that single women have the highest levels of happiness, health, and financial wellbeing. We do not hear much about this but we do hear a lot of name calling, shaming, and assumptions that are rooted in out of date Old Maid stereotypes.

Believing in love and longing for that perfect relationship are normal things as well. We all want that dream. For those of us who have been burned in surprising and painful ways, it is important to not get bitter or jaded. Love and relationships that are good and healthy can and do happen. But you have to truly be ready for one to enter into your life.

Look around at the you around you - what makes you happy, what are the things in your life that bring you joy, that you value? What things do you want to do in your life for you? Now imagine the kind of person that might best fit with all of this, and how that might look. When you are fully standing on your own, happy on your own, you can better start to conceptualize what adding someone else might look and feel like. And this can give your relationship that secure foundation of being built on two people who want to be in each other’s lives and who will do the work possible to ensure love is both a strong addition to your existing foundation and a positive bonus.

