Data Confirm US Inflation Spike But Are Unlikely To Rattle Fed

By Chris Stein
International Business Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...

