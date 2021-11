Massachusetts has confirmed more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with the state reporting 1,586 new positive tests and 23 deaths on Thursday. The latest case milestone comes as new case totals and hospitalizations have been consistently down compared to figures during a summer surge driven by the delta variant of the virus, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates in the state and country. As of Thursday, 801,567 cases have been confirmed statewide over the course of the nearly two-year pandemic, according to the state Department of Public Health.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO