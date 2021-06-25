Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Outlook On The Televisions Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Televisions Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global televisions market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global televisions market is expected to grow from $63.48 billion in 2020 to $78.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $95.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.
  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
  • Identify growth segments for investment.
  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.
  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the televisions? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Televisions market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider televisions market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
  • The televisions market section of the report gives context. It compares the televisions market with other segments of the televisions market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the televisions market are Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL, Philips, Vizio, Toshiba, and Skyworth.The televisions market consists of sales of televisions and related services used for entertainment, information and education purpose. A television is a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver of the televisions market. The rise in disposable incomes was mainly driven by economic growth and middle-class population growth in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. According to the World bank, the per capita net disposal income of lower middle-income countries is expected to be in between $1,036 and $4,045 and per capita net disposal income of upper middle-income countries is expected to be in between $4,046 and $12,535 in 2021. Increased earnings and increased disposable incomes in the emerging markets, contributing to the televisions market's growth.The changes in consumer lifestyles and preferences had a significant impact on the televisions market. With increasing smartphone and internet penetration and advances in social media and digital technologies, consumers shifted from television to new forms of entertainment such as online audio and video streaming services on mobile phones. Television viewership continued to decline, especially among the millennial. As a whole, 18-34-year-olds spent viewing traditional TV (live and time-shifted) in Q1 2020 fell by around 15.3% from 2019. Changes in consumer preferences restricted the demand for televisions.The television market covered in this report is segmented by product type into smart and traditional. It is also segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, others, by technology into LCD, LED, OLED, QLED and by screen size into below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches and above 65 inches.The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances. For instance, in 2019, worldwide sales of 4K ultra-high-definition televisions reached 100 million units thus, indicating high demand for ultra HD 4k and 8k televisions.In February 2018, GotMatter Pvt Ltd, a Bangalore based IT and E-Commerce company, acquired Ridaex Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen the GotMatter Pvt Ltd's position as an agile and innovative company. Also, enables the company to improve sales and increase expertise in customer services and enhance its business intelligence. Ridaex Technologies made its name by manufacturing first Indian Led Smart TVs. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Televisions Market Characteristics 3. Televisions Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Televisions 5. Televisions Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Televisions Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Televisions Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Televisions Market Segmentation6.1. Global Televisions Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Smart
  • Traditional

6.2. Global Televisions Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Others

6.3. Global Televisions Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • LCD
  • LED
  • OLED
  • QLED

6.4. Global Televisions Market, Segmentation by Screen Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Below2 Inches

2 to5 Inches 6 to5 Inches 6 to 65 Inches

  • Above 65 Inches

7. Televisions Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Televisions Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Televisions Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Televisions Market

9. China Televisions Market

10. India Televisions Market

11. Japan Televisions Market

12. Australia Televisions Market

13. Indonesia Televisions Market

14. South Korea Televisions Market

15. Western Europe Televisions Market

16. UK Televisions Market

17. Germany Televisions Market

18. France Televisions Market

19. Eastern Europe Televisions Market

20. Russia Televisions Market

21. North America Televisions Market

22. USA Televisions Market

23. South America Televisions Market

24. Brazil Televisions Market

25. Middle East Televisions Market

26. Africa Televisions Market

27. Televisions Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Televisions Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Televisions Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. Samsung 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. LG 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. Sony 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. Hisense 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. TCL 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Televisions Market 29. Televisions Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hss22g

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-televisions-global-market-to-2030---identify-growth-segments-for-investment-301320136.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
795
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Segments#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Key Market#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Lg#Philips#Vizio#Toshiba#Skyworth#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Markets
News Break
SONY
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
News Break
TCL
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Related
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Freight Forwarding Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Kuehne Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the global Freight Forwarding market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

PCByte Reports The Global Rise Of Female Gamers

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of gamers, they often think of a teenage boy or young male gamer, streaming from his living room or bedroom. According to gaming laptop Australia retailer PCByte, the perception that men are the main players and gaming target audience doesn't necessarily ring true anymore, with women making up almost half of Australia's gaming community.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Entertainment & Media Revenues Rebounding Strongly From Pandemic Slump; Shift To Streaming, Gaming And User-generated Content Is Transforming Industry: PwC

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global entertainment & media (E&M) industry has regained its momentum, with revenues outpacing the economy as a whole. The $2+ trillion industry is on track to grow 6.5% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022, fueled by strong demand for digital content and advertising. The renewed growth follows a challenging 2020, when in-person entertainment plummeted, including a 71% decline in movie theater box office revenues. These figures come from PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021-2025, the 22nd annual analysis and forecast of E&M spending by consumers and advertisers across 53 territories.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Medical Disposables Market Revenue To Surge Beyond $90 Billion By 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research firm P&S Intelligence, global market for medical disposables is forecasted to generate revenue around $90 billion by 2030. The surging geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, soaring occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and mushrooming healthcare expenditure are the major factors fueling the expansion of the global medical disposables market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | NXPSemiconductors, TexasInstruments, Ams, STMicroelectronics

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Peppermint Oil Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | Lebermuth, VinayakIngredients, HindustanMint &AgroProducts, FoodchemInternational

Peppermint Oil Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Peppermint Oil market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
FIFAPosted by
TheStreet

Sponsoring EURO 2020 Is The Inevitable Choice Of Hisense's Globalization Strategy

QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first major tournament after the pandemic, EURO 2020 has attracted great excitement. As the Official Sponsor, Hisense appeared together with subsidiary brands. "If the sponsorship of EURO 2016 is the preliminary global presence, EURO 2020 must be the commencement of Hisense's various brands and products globalization," said Jia Shaoqian, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Sports marketing has become Hisense's strategic choice, and the key to elevating worldwide recognition, improving top-tier product recognition and driving sales . This ultimately fulfils the "overseas market contributes to the majority of Hisense revenue" strategic goal. Through sports marketing and continuous strengthening of the globally integrated marketing capabilities, Hisense consolidates the global presence and recognition.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Orchard Tractor Market Global Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2027

Industry Research Report On Global Orchard Tractor Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis. The latest research report on Global Orchard Tractor Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages. The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Orchard Tractor market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report such as AGCO, CNH Industrial, John Deere, Kubota, Mahindra, International Tractors Limited International, Case IH, LS Tractor, Shandong Weifang Luzhong Tractor Co. Ltd., SDF, YANMAR, Farmtrac, Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., IRUM that are a major part of the industry.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Advanced Analytics Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Alteryx, Databricks, Dataiku, DataRobot, DELL

The latest independent research document on Global Advanced Analytics Platform examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Advanced Analytics Platform study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Advanced Analytics Platform market report advocates analysis of Actuate, Altair, Alteryx, Databricks, Dataiku, DataRobot, DELL, Dundas, FICO, Google, IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Knime, Megaputer, Microsoft, Oracle, Pentaho, QlikTech, RapidMiner, SAP, SAS, Sisense, Splunk Anlytics, StatSoft, Tableau Software, Teradata, TIBCO, Zemantis & Zoho Analytics.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Bioethanol Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

Recent report on “Bioethanol Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Bioethanol market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Web Scraper Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Diggernaut, PilotFish, Mozenda

Latest released the research study on Global Web Scraper Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Web Scraper Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Web Scraper Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Diggernaut, LLC. (United States),Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China),SysNucleus (India),Phantom Buster (France),PilotFish, Inc. (United States),Mozenda, Inc. (United States),Diffbot Technologies Corp. (United States),Apify (Czech Republic),Sequentum (United States),Dexi ApS (United Kingdom),Datopian (United Kingdom),ParseHub (Canada),Octopus Data Inc. (United States),UiPath (United States),Newprosoft (United States),Import.io (United States).
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Foundry Tools Market Trends, Current Updates, Top Companies and Global Forecast to 2031

The market assessment of the Global Foundry Tools Market status focuses on compiling the most crucial aspects indicating the growth and development scenario coupled with the strategic significance, global market size, and volume, cost structure identifying the revenue generation, consumption, and overall expenditure and finally delivers the accurate analysis of the global market estimates. It also incorporates a thorough analysis of the market dynamics analyzing the major influential factor responsible for altering the growth of the global Foundry Tools industry including the drivers, restraints and current market trends. New concepts and methodologies in the field of Foundry Tools market are also a critical part of the market study providing an overview of the future market scenario.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Construction First Aid Kits Market Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies 2021-2026

MarketQuest.biz has introduced a new study on Global Construction First Aid Kits Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends, and competitive landscape details, and forecast for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report contains a professional and comprehensive market study analysis offering on-the-ground insights. The report presents regional analysis, discussing the in-detail factors that have helped a region to lead in the global Construction First Aid Kits market. It also highlights the aspects that have not worked in the favor of the market and hence the reader should avoid investing in it. Thus, it studies the growth dynamics of the global Construction First Aid Kits market on a regional and global level, both by providing precise statistics of the current year and the past.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Styrene Methyl Methacrylate Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis By 2031

Global Latest Report Styrene Methyl Methacrylate Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global Styrene Methyl Methacrylate Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Styrene Methyl Methacrylate Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide Styrene Methyl Methacrylate industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on Styrene Methyl Methacrylate production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Critical Care Ventilators Market (2021-2026) Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast

Global Critical Care Ventilators Market is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. Also, the study is inclusive of a summary of important data considering the regional scope of the industry as well as the firms that seem to have strongly established their position across the Critical Care Ventilators market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026-Market.biz

The report gives in-depth insights, revenue details, and other essential information regarding the Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2021 and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market report covers size, share, and forecast (value and volume) by top key players, regions, product types, and applications, with historical data along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026. The K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market report covers an in-depth description, wide product portfolio of key vendors, competitive scenario, and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis, revenue, sales, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

TCL Cheers Copa América 2021 Final And Reinforces Its Commitment To The Latin American Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, an official sponsor of Copa América 2021, is honored to witness Argentina's historic victory in the tournament with fans all across the globe. TCL's ongoing alliance with CONMEBOL Copa América is just one of the programs through which TCL connects with growing sports communities and fulfils its commitment to consumers around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy