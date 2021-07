The year-long smoking ban in all Atlantic City casinos is coming to an end this Sunday which is smack dab in the middle of the big 4th of July weekend. The nearly year-long casino smoking ban was put into effect amidst the lingering concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Phil Murphy signed an order earlier this week all but ending New Jersey's public health emergency according to 6 ABC. The smoking ban must end within 30 days once the public health emergency is over.