Garland announces DOJ lawsuit against Georgia over voting restrictions

Speak Georgia co-founder Janelle King blasted the Department of Justice's new lawsuit against Georgia's Election Integrity Act as "extremely insulting" to Black voters. In introducing the lawsuit on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland argued that they are taking action because "the civil rights of Americans have been violated." The voting measure, in part, eliminates signature matching and requires an ID to vote, if an individual has one. But, as analysts have noted, it also offers several different options for voters to confirm their identity when requesting a ballot should they not have an ID. The Media Research Center released a video debunking a few other widely reported "myths" about the measure that have led critics to conclude it is inherently racist.