Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Georgia Power Recognized Nationally As A "Most Trusted Brand" In The Utility Industry

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers have rated Georgia Power as a "Most Trusted Brand" according to a study by industry-leading analysts in the energy sector. The company was ranked among top utilities based on communication effectiveness, customer focus, community support, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation in the 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study from Escalent.

Using a "Brand Trust Index," the study measured customer brand perceptions against 140 electric, natural gas and combination utilities among more than 75,000 US utility customers. The study found that utilities that focused on communication regarding their product options, how they partnered with their communities during the pandemic, and environmental efforts saw the highest increase in customer satisfaction and trust last year.

"Over the last year and a half, we know that our customers and communities have had to navigate the unexpected and adapt throughout the pandemic," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of Customer Service at Georgia Power. "We have also continuously adapted our processes to ensure we're providing our customers across the state with an exceptional experience. By focusing on the resilience of our system and our teams, we will continue serving customers the clean, safe, reliable electricity they need at rates well below the national average."

Resources & services for residential customers

To ensure each residential customer receives world-class service, Georgia Power offers the following resources, services and programs:

  • Simple Online Account Management -The company is committed to making it simple for customers to manage their monthly bill, payment history and energy usage in one place. With Georgia Power's online portal, customers can start, stop and transfer service, and sign up for paperless billing to reduce incoming paper mail.
  • Payment Methods -Customers can easily pay their Georgia Power bills online at www.GeorgiaPower.com with a credit or debit card or with a checking or savings account. The company has eliminated fees associated with credit and debit card payments as well as at Authorized Payment Locations (APLs). APLs are venues that accept Georgia Power payments, posting them immediately and securely. There are more 4,000 APLs across the state including many grocery stores and pharmacies including Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Walgreens and more. Customers can also pay via the Georgia Power Mobile App, which can be downloaded for free from both the App Store (Apple) and Google Play Store (Android).
  • Georgia Power Marketplace -Georgia Power makes it simple for customers to make their home more efficient by offering an online, one-stop-shop for LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats and connected home technology, advanced power strips, water faucets and EV chargers, without having to visit a store. Visit www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com to learn more.
  • Online Energy Checkups -Georgia Power offers quick and easy online energy checkups that provide customized reports for customers to understand their energy use and find ways to save money.
  • Energy Efficiency Programs - Georgia Power is committed to helping residential customers save money on their monthly energy bill. The company offers a variety of products and programs to make customers' homes energy efficient, while keeping them comfortable.

Residential customer service representatives are available to answer questions by phone at 1-888-660-5890 and via online chat. To learn more about Georgia Power's resources, programs and services for residential customers, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Residential.

Customers can also connect with the company on Facebook ( www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter ( www.Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram ( www.Instagram.com/Ga_Power) to receive the latest Georgia Power news and information, including helpful energy efficiency tips and programs, storm tips, outage updates and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (SO) - Get Report, America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook ( Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter ( Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-recognized-nationally-as-a-most-trusted-brand-in-the-utility-industry-301320221.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
794
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Resources#Georgia Power#Kroger#The App Store#Apple#Google Play Store#Ev#Facebook Com#Twitter Com Georgiapower#Instagram Com#Southern Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Publix
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
Energy Industryaithority.com

Cyxtera Selects NextEra Energy Resources As Preferred Supplier Of Green Energy To Help Accelerate Sustainability Initiatives

NextEra Energy Resources will enhance Cyxtera’s sustainability efforts by supporting renewable energy initiatives across North American footprint. NextEra Energy Resources has committed $20 million in the Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC) PIPE offering to close concurrently with the Cyxtera-SVAC merger. Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and...
Energy IndustryThe Spokesman-Review

Inland Power & Light Co. selects electric utility executive as new CEO

Inland Power & Light Co. has selected electric utility executive Jasen Bronec as its new chief executive officer, effective Aug. 23. Bronec was previously CEO of Delta-Montrose Electric Association, a position he held since 2014. Delta-Montrose Electric Association is an electric cooperative based in Montrose, Colorado. Bronec also served as...
Georgia Statethecolumbusceo.com

Georgia PSC Gives Green Light to Georgia Power Solar Energy Purchases

Georgia energy regulators have authorized Georgia Power Co. to move forward with plans to buy 970 megawatts of solar power from five other utilities. The state Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of five power-purchasing agreements Georgia Power intends to pursue during the next couple of years.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Wildpack Closes Georgia Acquisition and Begins Planned Utilization Step-up

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 17, 2021, it has closed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of CraftPac, LLC (the "Georgia Facility") in exchange for cash consideration of US$2.15 million.
Environmentopelikaobserver.com

Averitt Recognized for Sustainability Initiatives Targeting Food Industry

Food Logistics, an industry trade publication, named Averitt to its 2021 Top Green Providers lists. The 2020 Top Green Providers list recognizes companies that offer products or services illustrating exemplary environmental stewardship in promoting sustainability. In terms of the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, Averitt continually seeks innovative solutions and...
Atlanta, GAtheatlantavoice.com

Georgia‌ ‌Power‌ ‌celebrates‌ ‌opening‌ ‌of‌ ‌microgrid‌ ‌project‌ ‌with‌ ‌Georgia‌ ‌Tech‌ ‌

Georgia Power announced, in collaboration with Georgia Tech, the opening of the 1.4 MW microgrid project in Tech Square at Spring and 5th streets in Metro Atlanta. The Tech Square Microgrid, which was approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission in the company’s Integrated Resource Plan, is being used to evaluate how a microgrid can effectively integrate into and operate as part of the overall electrical grid.
Danville, VAWSLS

Danville Utilities customers asked to reduce power usage

DANVILLE, Va. – If you’re a Danville resident, the city’s utility company is asking you to reduce your power usage this week. Danville Utilities is asking customers to reduce power from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday after an advisory issued by its wholesale supplier. During that four-hour...
Troy, MImitechnews.com

J.D. Power Buys Auto Finance And Insurance Software Developer

TROY–Officials at the Troy data analytics and consumer intelligence provider J.D. Power announced the company had acquired Edison, N.J.-based Superior Integrated Solutions Inc., a developer of finance and insurance software used by automotive dealerships. Terms were not disclosed. “We are focused on maximizing the value of our extensive data and...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

HighPoint Technology Group Ranked On Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HighPoint Technology Group has once again been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The HighPoint Technology Group has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed...
Joplin Globe

Bill helps utilities shutter coal plants, transition to renewable power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri utilities will be able to shutter more coal plants, speeding their transition to renewable energy, under a bill signed recently by Gov. Mike Parson. Parson, a Republican, signed into law a policy known as securitization, which allows utility companies to refinance debt they issued to...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Cassina Group Realtors recognized among best in the nation

Realtors from The Cassina Group, a major real estate company in the Charleston area were recently recognized as some of the best in the nation. Four individuals and one team from Cassina Group were named to Real Trend’s 2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, which recognizes the top 1.5 percent of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Small Businesstelecompetitor.com

AT&T Wins Big in J.D. Power Business Broadband Satisfaction Survey

Business customers are generally satisfied with their broadband services, according to a new J.D. Power business broadband satisfaction study. AT&T won in the large and medium-size business groups, with Verizon taking the small business category. The survey results:. Large enterprise (with 500 or more employees): AT&T (882 out of 1,000...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Awalé Resources Issues Payment Shares Under MOU Drill For Equity

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval and has issued 2,223,016 payment shares in settlement of $179,689.75 in drilling services pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO, " Geodrill") as announced April 12, 2021.
Easton, MDstardem.com

Easton Utilities CEO gets national award

EASTON — Hugh Grunden, president and CEO of Easton Utilities, has received the Alex Radin Distinguished Service Award from the American Public Power Association. The leadership award is the highest honor granted by APPA. The APPA represents nonprofit and community-owned utilities including Easton Utilities. More than 49 million people in...
Technologymathworks.com

Industrial Power Control By Cycle Switching

This method can be used for controlling AC power, especially across linear loads such as heaters used in an electric furnace. In this, the microcontroller delivers the output based on interrupt received as the reference for a generation of triggering pulses. Using these triggering pulses we can drive the optoisolators...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Grocers Are America's Most Trusted Businesses

If you had your head down the past 18 months, running stores, resolving supply chain issues, hiring staff and keeping up with e-commerce growth, you might have missed the other pandemic. The global communications firm Edelman conducts a study each year called the “Trust Barometer,” and this year it revealed...
Industrygeorgiatrend.com

Georgia Transmission and the State’s EMCs Help Power Georgia Agribusiness

Agriculture is Georgia’s oldest and largest industry, with one in seven Georgians working in forestry, agriculture or related fields, according to the Georgia Farm Bureau. This crucial industry depends on consistent, reliable energy from the state’s electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) and Georgia Transmission. As the link between Georgia’s energy generators and 38 of the state’s EMCs, Georgia Transmission carries affordable energy to rural areas to help ensure the farms and businesses located there can achieve economic success locally and statewide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy