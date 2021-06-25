Cancel
Markets

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market To Reach $43.2 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Environmental Consulting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 2822 Companies: 208 - Players covered include AECOM; ANTEA Group; Arcadis NV; Bechtel Corporation; CH2M Hill Inc.; ERM Group, Inc; Golder Associates; John Wood Group PLC; Ramboll Group A/S; SLR Consulting Limited; Stantec, Inc.; Tetra Tech, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Service Type (Site Remediation Consulting Services; Water & Waste Management Consulting Services; Environment Management, Compliance & Due Diligence; Other Service Types) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market to Reach $43.2 Billion by 2026The concept of environmental consulting revolves around provisioning of services and products by various entities or consultants to assists governments and organizations in managing the environment and ensuring compliance with environmental guidelines. The major factors influencing the market for environmental consulting services currently include digital innovation and shifts in market landscape led by investment and policy. Another important focus area for environmental consultancies currently is ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) management and metrics. In a few countries like France for instance, it is now mandatory. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further reinforce the importance of ESG, given the growing global urgency around climate change. Recovery in construction sector and drive towards smart cities, and growing focus of countries to meet the sustainable development targets of the UN comprise major growth drivers for environmental consulting services.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Consulting Services estimated at US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Site Remediation Consulting Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water & Waste Management Consulting Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Environmental Consulting Services market. Site-remediation refers to the process of removal of polluted or contaminated soil, surface water, or groundwater, in order to minimize the impact on human beings or the environment. Various regulatory standards are in place that mandate remedial action to be undertaken in in case of pollution due to an environmental incident or past industrial activity. Amid anticipated positive trajectory in the global engineering & construction sector on the back of expected recovery in economic scenario and revival in spending patterns, demand for environmental consultancy services such as water & waste management is likely to revive in the post-COVID-19 period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026The Environmental Consulting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 48.59% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Environment Management, Compliance & Due Diligence Segment to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026In the global Environment Management, Compliance & Due Diligence segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$484.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-environmental-consulting-services-market-to-reach-43-2-billion-by-2026--301319931.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

