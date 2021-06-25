Cancel
For The Culture: A Global Message To Uplift Others #CatchTheseCompliments The Love Bomb Room Celebrates 200 Days With The Family Reunion #TLBR200 Event Produced By Blacktop UniverseCity

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 200 days of complimenting strangers & celebrating people is a movement. 200 days with the intention and purpose to uplift people consistently through laughter and music during a global pandemic is monumental.

If you walked through Times Square, you might have noticed a glimmering billboard for The Love Bomb Room's 200th Day Celebration, "The Family Reunion" #TLBR200 event produced by Bighani "Tsunami" Energy of Blacktop UniverseCity. So what is The Love Bomb Room? Imagine everyone celebrating you, and you are the celebrity and recipient of a barrage of compliments from individuals you have never met. That is the experience when you step into #TheLoveBombRoom, which operates on the simple yet impactful premise to compliment strangers and acknowledges that "kind words go a long way."

The culture of #TLBR encourages those who participate to "catch compliments" from others and then give compliments to another stranger in return, creating a chain reaction of kindness and positive emotions. In addition, the show includes family-friendly entertainment and performances by independent artists.

Founded by Bighani, whose background is in business & entertainment, #TheLoveBombRoom provides a space for people to experience high energetic, good vibes infused with music. #TLBR is rooted in hip-hop culture but is not your typical hip-hop space. The brand, which operates under Blacktop UniverseCity, hosts on Clubhouse and other digital platforms. It's quickly becoming a global phenomenon, amassing a community of over 13,000 individuals from around the world.

The Love Bomb Room "Come In… Let Us Compliment You" is their tag line.

#TLBR is a "happy accident" created from being curious about what it would be like to roast people but with compliments, Bighani states. Quickly, something fun becomes something that serves as a purpose which is why she dedicated 200 days to spread the message to the world with the help of her Blacktop UniverseCity community.

Mathew Knowles, Amber Rose, Punch of TDE, James Andrews, founder of Authenticated, Justina Valentine of Wild N Out, Grammy award/multi-platinum producer Rockwilder are among the celebrities who have shared #TheLoveBombRoom experience.

As the 200th day of giving compliments to strangers approaches, Bighani recognizes it as a milestone and is celebrating in a big way. Creating a series of in-person events in NYC on June 26-27 with a virtual event on the 28th. #TLBR200 will feature special guest appearances, performances, and the community's signature segment, The DMX Challenge, where compliments are rapped over the late, great DMX's "What you really want?" instrumental for a cash prize. The event takes place at Penthouse Recording Studios and culminates at a secret location. As far as what's next for #TLBR, Bighani says," You'll have to tune in to find out. I envision greatness. For now, I'm genuinely enjoying the journey."

