Minister Bernadette Jordan Announces Shop Local Investment In Atlantic Canada

By PR Newswire
LUNENBURG, NS, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - As more and more Canadians are getting vaccinated and we finish the fight against COVID-19 and begin to safely reopen, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting small businesses from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, along with Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament for Cumberland-Colchester, and René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, announced the launch of Shop Local, an investment of up to nearly $2.7 million across Atlantic Canada to encourage community members to shop locally.

The funding will be provided through the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce to support awareness-building campaigns that promote consumer confidence and local businesses. The amount of funding allocated to each chamber is based primarily on the percentage of small businesses in its region. The breakdown for the Atlantic provinces is as follows:

  • Newfoundland and Labrador: up to $550,000
  • Prince Edward Island: up to $550,000
  • Nova Scotia: up to $880,000
  • New Brunswick: up to $715,000

The chamber may use this funding to support a range of activities that encourage consumers to shop locally in a way that is safe and aligns with current public health guidelines. The chamber may solicit applications directly from local organizations or associations or have open calls for proposals that promote consumer awareness and demonstrate benefits to the broader business community, such as:

  • shop-local branding and digital content
  • seasonal campaigns intended to direct shoppers to local small merchants
  • promotions of online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery, as well as public health measures being implemented to make retail spaces safe and raise consumer confidence
  • marketing materials such as videos, social media visuals, and radio and newspaper ads that encourage consumers to buy from local businesses and patronize local restaurants and attractions

This investment will be flexible to respond to the unique circumstances of the Atlantic region and allow the chamber of commerce to tailor campaigns to local needs and priorities, ultimately helping small businesses as they recover from this unprecedented public health and economic crisis.

Shop Local is an important initiative to supplement the Government of Canada's ongoing and comprehensive support for small and local businesses—programs such as the new Canada Recovery Hiring Program, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, Lockdown Support and the Canada Emergency Business Account—so they are able to get through this pandemic to the economic recovery and growth that will follow in the months and years to come.

Quotes

"Local small businesses are integral to the fabric of communities across Atlantic Canada, and our government has supported them every step of the way as we navigate this pandemic—helping employers pay rent and keep staff employed so families can make ends meet. Now, as our economy begins to safely reopen, we are investing to encourage Canadians to shop locally and support good jobs, economic growth and the people in their communities. This is one more way we are helping small businesses build back better and ensuring communities thrive."- The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets

" Newfoundland and Labrador is made up of incredible small businesses in every corner of our diverse province. They are the backbone of the economy and the heart of our communities and will be critical to our recovery from the COVID-19 recession. As our economy begins to safely reopen, Shop Local investments will encourage Canadians to support their local small businesses, helping them recover quicker. I will be supporting this initiative all throughout the Long Range Mountains!" - Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"Small businesses across Prince Edward Island have demonstrated incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, and their success will help drive our economic recovery and create employment opportunities for Islanders. When we all shop locally, we help our communities prosper." - Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Federal funding to support 'Shop Local' is another example of the great and thoughtful work our government is doing to ensure we are able to build back a stronger economy. With up to $880,000 going directly into Nova Scotia businesses, managed through our very capable chambers of commerce, there will be a direct and positive impact."- Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament for Cumberland-Colchester

"Our small and medium-sized businesses have demonstrated great resilience during this pandemic. Our government has put forward multiple programs to support them, and we're continuing to do so today with this announcement. When we shop locally, we contribute to the economy and community life of our cities and towns while also creating jobs." - René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche

Quick facts

  • To support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada introduced the largest relief package in our country's history, including the following major programs for business owners and their employees:
  • The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) is helping businesses cover up to 75% of payroll. It was extended to June 30, 2021.
  • The expanded Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) provides an interest-free loan of up to $60,000, with 33% forgivable if repaid by December 31, 2022. It was extended to June 30, 2021.
  • The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), available directly to business owners, covers up to 65% of rent. It was extended until the end of June 2021.
  • The Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) offers loans at a fixed interest rate of 4% across all financial institutions for terms of up to 10 years, and the loans are 100% guaranteed by the Government of Canada. Businesses will be able to apply through to June 30, 2021.
  • The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) has more than $2 billion to support small businesses across Canada that have been unable to access existing relief measures.
  • Budget 2021 proposes more funding to help businesses make a strong recovery as the economy safely reopens. Highlights include:
  • the Canada Recovery Hiring Program to help rehire and hire staff;
  • the Canada Digital Adoption Program to assist with the cost of new technology; and
  • changes to the Canada Small Business Financing Program to provide more access to loans.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

