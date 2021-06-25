Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Halt - XMG.WT.C

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: MGX Minerals Inc.

CSE Symbol: XMG.WT.C

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 11:23 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
790
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Halt#Vancouver#Cnw#Mgx Minerals Inc#Cse Symbol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InterCure Provides An Update On Its NASDAQ Listing

TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd . (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR)(dba Canndoc)(the " Company") is pleased to announce that further to its confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") of its 20F registration statement on April 20, 2021, it will publicly file its 20F registration statement the week of July 11. The Company has also applied to list its common shares (the " Common Shares") on the NASDAQ Capital Market (" NASDAQ") under the trading symbol "INCR", pending the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company expects that the Common Shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ during the last week of July 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Awalé Resources Issues Payment Shares Under MOU Drill For Equity

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval and has issued 2,223,016 payment shares in settlement of $179,689.75 in drilling services pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO, " Geodrill") as announced April 12, 2021.
Business Insider

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2021

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2021. TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and 24 in June 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, four technology companies, two financial services companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies and two closed-end funds. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and increased 23% compared to June 2020. The total number of financings in June 2021 was 58, compared with 52 the previous month and 57 in June 2020.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Listing Of Debentures And Warrants On The TSX Venture Exchange

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (" Wildpack" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021, whereby the Company announced the closing of the bought deal offering of 20,000 debenture units (the " Debenture Units") of the Company at a price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit for gross proceeds of C$20,000,000 (the " Offering"), where each Debenture Unit consisted of one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 (each, a " Convertible Debenture") and 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant"), the Convertible Debentures and Warrants have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols CANS.DB and CANS.WT, respectively, and will begin trading at the open of market on July 13, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Voyager Digital Ltd. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF), a holding company with a market capitalization over $2 billion whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Voyager Digital Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.
Stocks104.1 WIKY

FTSE says to add Didi in indexes as planned on July 8, barring trade halt

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Index publisher FTSE Russell said Didi Global Inc will be added to its global equity indexes as scheduled on July 8, but not if trading in shares of the Chinese ride-hailing company is suspended during U.S. market hours on Wednesday. FTSE Russell said earlier this month Didi...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Adequacy of supervision a key theme in IIROC's 2020-21 Enforcement Report

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC) released its annual Enforcement Report today, which highlights several significant cases relating to the adequacy of supervision, internal controls, and compliance of IIROC-regulated firms. These cases demonstrate IIROC's continued commitment to protecting investors by addressing wrongdoing in a fair, effective, and timely manner.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Halt in Trading & Upcoming Reporting

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reporting. TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be temporarily suspended ('halt trading') from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2021. This request has been granted, and accordingly the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended from the Official List and will halt trading on the London Stock Exchange from such time until such time as the financial results are published.
MarketsCoinDesk

Huobi Reveals Countries Where It Has Halted Derivatives Trading

The first official warning this year against crypto trading from China was issued by three financial industry associations on May 18. Another notice by the State Council of China, which is one of the highest central government agencies, escalated the crackdown and triggered Huobi to reduce its trading and mining services.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

25,500 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Other institutional investors also recently added to...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 5, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.89.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Meme Stocks Like GameStop and AMC Reflect Market Reality

Gamestop (GME) - Get Report made some investors rich… and then it broke many more. Investing in AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report did the exact same thing. These two stocks represent, if not failing businesses, at least ailing ones; companies that struggled to keep up with the new economy even before the pandemic shut down large swaths of it. Yet over the past few months they have posted some of the most volatile gains and losses on the market.
MarketsPosted by
WWD

Global Brands Shares Halted

Trading in the shares of the financially strapped Global Brands Group was halted in Hong Kong on Friday after the firm said it was unable to turn in its year-end results on time. Companies are required to publish their audited annual financial statements within three months of the close of...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Will this halt Ethereum’s revival?

While the global cryptocurrency market recovered from recent lows, Ethereum’s rise has been quite impressive. The world’s largest altcoin has managed to post gains of 26% in the last three days and regained the $2,000 mark. At the time of writing, the digital asset traded at $2,156, up by 9% over the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer: 3 Surprising Stocks with Post-COVID Staying Power

Time may be a construct, but it’s also a big learning lesson for Nasdaq Investors. That after Jim Cramer’s “sorry, not sorry” assessment of the big Nasdaq winners after the second quarter of 2021. Turns out, those winners didn’t include short-sighted investors who overlooked the quarter’s top performers – many of whom were bypassed as they weren’t viewed as “reopening stocks.”
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Reverse Stock Split

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box ®, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-1,500 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, leaving the Company with only about 1.6 million issued and outstanding shares. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on the OTCQB at the opening of the market on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. To Issue Second Quarter 2021 Results And Hold Investor Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of stock market trading on August 5, 2021. Members of Eagle Bulk's senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021 to discuss the results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy