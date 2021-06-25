Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains To Have Strong Impact On Rail Transportation Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified a rising interest in hydrogen fuel cell trains as a major trend for the rail transportation industry. Railway companies are focusing on adopting advanced technologies such as hydrogen fuel cell trains that are driven by self-propulsion modules. These trains are capable of running at speeds of up to 160 kmph, and have features such as diffused lighting, automatic doors, and GPS-based passenger information systems. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on rail transportation companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Key Insights Provided for Rail Transportation CompaniesIn addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:

  • Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
  • Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
  • Latest press releases and company information

Rail Transportation Product and Service CategoriesBizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The rail transportation industry group features 1,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

BizVibe for Buyers and SellersBizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

More Information for Buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

More Information for Sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibeBizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

ContactBizVibe Jesse MaidaEmail: jesse@bizvibe.com+1 855-897-5880Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-fuel-cell-trains-to-have-strong-impact-on-rail-transportation-businesses--discover-company-insights-on-bizvibe-301319937.html

SOURCE BizVibe

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
796
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#Europe#Gps#Rfi Rfps#Infiniti Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Mango Power Debuts World's First Intregrated Home And Portable Battery System-Mango Power Union

NEW YORK, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Power is set for an [August] Indiegogo release of its first home and portable all-in-one product, the breakthrough Mango Power Union. The Mango Power Union is the world's first power station product to take the best features of a residential home battery -great capacity (6.9kWh) and output (4kW) with build-in dual PV inverter and gateway - and include the travelability of a portable battery with a detachable module - the Power Move - to light up outdoor, off-grid escapes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KPS Capital Partners To Acquire Controlling Stake In Tate & Lyle's Primary Products Business In North America And Latin America

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Tate & Lyle PLC ("Tate & Lyle") (LSE: TATE.L) to acquire a controlling stake in its Primary Products business in North America and Latin America and its interests in the Almidones Mexicanos S.A de C.V and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio-Products Company, LLC joint ventures (collectively, the "Primary Products Business" or the "Company"), through a newly formed company ("NewCo"), for an enterprise value of $1.7 billion. KPS and Tate & Lyle, through affiliates, will each own approximately 50% of NewCo with KPS having Board of Directors and operational control. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nippon Shokubai Obtains ISCC PLUS For Bio-based Superabsorbent Polymers

OSAKA, Japan, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., has obtained biomass certification for superabsorbent polymers produced by its subsidiary Nippon Shokubai Europe N.V. (hereinafter "NSE") from ISCC (*1) (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification), with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104641/202106286867/_prw_PI1fl_3PVDbDGH.jpg. Image: Diagram of...
Marketsatlantanews.net

System of Insight Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Plutora, Striim

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of System of Insight Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "System of Insight Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global System of Insight market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the System of Insight Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Hydro Mechanical Variable Transmission Systems Market 2021 Value & Ratio With Latest Research | Future Development by – Kinetics Drive Solutions, Bosch Rexroth

Global Automotive Hydro Mechanical Variable Transmission Systems Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Automotive Hydro Mechanical Variable Transmission Systems market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Automotive Hydro Mechanical Variable Transmission Systems market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Automotive Hydro Mechanical Variable Transmission Systems market report.
CarsCNET

Hybrid, electric or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles: Which is the best for you?

The day's of electrification relegated to a couple cars is gone. Hybrid, battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicles are here to stay and their quickly moving to become real candidates for your next car. Still, these many forms may be confusing for buyers, even though they have similar goals. That is, to increase efficiency and move toward reduced-emissions driving.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Introduction Of Virtual Caregivers To Have Strong Impact On Residential Care Facilities | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the introduction of virtual caregivers as a major trend for the residential care facilities industry. Virtual caregivers are slowly gaining prominence in the industry. A major task undertaken by these facilities is to provide moral and emotional support to residents, which can be challenging to provide through a virtual caregiver. Virtual caregiving applications are therefore being designed to employ artificial intelligence and provide support based on a patient's needs. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on residential care facilities around the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Intelligence Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fujifilm, Domo, BOARD, SAP

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence market report advocates analysis of Panorama Software, JustSystems Corporation, Fujifilm Group, Domo, BOARD, SAP Japan, Qlik, Japan Oracle, Yellowfin Japan, Suntory System Technology Ltd., Tableau Japan & WingArc1st Inc..
Marketsatlantanews.net

Clinical Data Management System Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026 | Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL

The latest independent research document on Global Clinical Data Management System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Clinical Data Management System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Clinical Data Management System market report advocates analysis of Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL Informatics, BioClinica, Medrio, Forte Research Systems, Taimei Technology, Ofni Systems, Fortress Medical Systems, OpenClinica & ClinCapture.
Trafficbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Transportation Infrastructure Market 2021 Expansion & Maturity With Latest Research | Future Development by – Bechtel, ACS Group, Globalvia Inversiones (GVI)

Global Transportation Infrastructure Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Transportation Infrastructure market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Transportation Infrastructure market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Transportation Infrastructure market report.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Alkaline Fuel Cells Market Energy Industry Multiplies in 2021 Top Manufacturers |- Dupont Fuel Cell, GS Yuasa, Fuel Cell Energy

The global Alkaline Fuel Cells market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Alkaline Fuel Cells market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Energy Industry Impacts in 2021 Top Leading Players |- SFC Energy AG, Oorja Protonics

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Value To Increase By Over $ 2 Billion During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the sports fishing equipment market to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Online Tutoring Services Market In The US To Grow By $ 16.46 Billion During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online tutoring services market in the US to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy