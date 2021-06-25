Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Technavio

Cancel
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 26.28 million units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive battery aftermarket market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the aging vehicle fleets will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA
  • Vehicle Type
  • Passenger Cars
  • LCV
  • M And HCV

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70638

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive battery aftermarket market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market size
  • Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market trends
  • Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market industry analysis

High reliance on IC engines for mechanizing vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing adoption of EVs is may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive battery aftermarket market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Battery Testers Market - Global automotive battery testers market is segmented by type (simple battery testers and integrated battery testers) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market - Global automotive battery management system market is segmented by type (lithium-ion and others), application (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and other vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive battery aftermarket market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive battery aftermarket market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive battery aftermarket market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery aftermarket market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
  • Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Vehicle type
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • LCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Industries Ltd.
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Saft Groupe SA
  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-battery-aftermarket-market-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry--technavio-301320068.html

SOURCE Technavio

