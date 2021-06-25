Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 26.28 million units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive battery aftermarket market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the aging vehicle fleets will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market is segmented as below:

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCV

M And HCV

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70638

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive battery aftermarket market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market size

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market trends

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market industry analysis

High reliance on IC engines for mechanizing vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing adoption of EVs is may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive battery aftermarket market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Battery Testers Market - Global automotive battery testers market is segmented by type (simple battery testers and integrated battery testers) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market - Global automotive battery management system market is segmented by type (lithium-ion and others), application (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and other vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report

Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive battery aftermarket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive battery aftermarket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive battery aftermarket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery aftermarket market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saft Groupe SA

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-battery-aftermarket-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-battery-aftermarket-market-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry--technavio-301320068.html

SOURCE Technavio