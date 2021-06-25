Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 26.28 million units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive battery aftermarket market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the aging vehicle fleets will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- LCV
- M And HCV
Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive battery aftermarket market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market size
- Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market trends
- Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market industry analysis
High reliance on IC engines for mechanizing vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing adoption of EVs is may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive battery aftermarket market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive battery aftermarket market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive battery aftermarket market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery aftermarket market vendors
