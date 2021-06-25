Family brings awareness to community after man killed by drunken driver

Family members of the victim of a crash involving a drunken driver want to bring awareness to the community about the problem.

They created thousands of cards to pass out, which included information about Troy Faust’s tragic death that happened in February on Highway 16 in Newton.

Faust, who was riding his motorcycle, was struck and killed by Timothy Roberts, the Highway Patrol stated.

Roberts was charged with a DWI, felony hit-and-run and felony death by a motor vehicle. Investigators said Roberts left the scene to drive to his home, which was more than five miles away before he called the sheriff’s office.

[PAST COVERAGE: Driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, troopers say]

Court records show that Roberts smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet at the time of his arrest. Faust’s brother-in-law, who works for the Highway Patrol, responded to the wreck, along with his sister who is a sheriff deputy.

Since the crash, Faust’s mother has made dozens of signs with his photo on them and handed out the cards hoping to prevent another tragedy.

“It puts that face to the name to the situation,” said Denise Guthrie, Faust’s mother. “And maybe just one person will say, ‘Hey, this is somebody who died by a drunk driver so maybe I shouldn’t get behind the wheel if I’m drinking.’”

Roberts’ attorney said Friday morning that she had no comment because, the case is ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group